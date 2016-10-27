Charlotteans slow finding those $1,000 ‘lucky pennies’ hidden a week ago

You’d think a town full of bankers would be experts at finding money lying around, but apparently not.
A week after 10 “lucky pennies” – each worth $1,000 – were hidden around Charlotte, only four have been found.
Ally Financial, the company that hid the special pennies as part of an advertising campaign, says all 10 were sprinkled around town “in plain sight and in public places.”
But Ally spokeswoman Desirée Chavis admitted Thursday morning that six remain undiscovered in Charlotte. She didn’t elaborate on where the four recovered pennies were found. WSOC in Charlotte says they located around Discovery Place, Romare Bearden Park, the Charlotte Convention Center and at Bakersfield restaurant on East Boulevard in Dilworth.
Charlotte is one of 10 cities where Ally hid the specially made coins, 10 per city. Each coin can be redeemed for $1,000 online from Oct. 18 through Dec. 31 at AllyLuckyPenny.com.
The pennies are slightly larger than a regular penny, with the Ally logo on the front and the number 100,000 on the back, signifying how many cents an Ally Lucky Penny could be worth.
Ally unveiled the contest Oct. 19 and said it seeks to demonstrate the importance of valuing every cent, while encouraging Americans to look for opportunities to save.
The other nine cities involved are Austin, Texas; Chicago; Denver; Detroit; Los Angeles; Miami; New York City; San Diego and Washington, D.C.
Clues to penny locations and updates on those already found will be provided on social media at AllyLuckyPenny.com. Follow the hashtag #AllyLuckyPenny on Twitter and Facebook.
