Matthews man sentenced to prison for ‘sadistic and masochistic’ child porn

Dean Paul Stitz, 47, of Matthews has teen sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad, Jr. to 121 months in prison on child pornography charges, announced Jill Westmoreland Rose, a U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
Stitz was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.
Investigators said law enforcement became aware that Stitz was using a “peer-to-peer network” to distribute child pornography on the Internet in May of 2014. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Stitz’s residence, seizing his laptop computer and an external hard drive.
Forensic analysis of those devices revealed that Stitz possessed well over 600 images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted minors engaging in sadistic and masochistic conduct.
He pleaded guilty in April 2016 to one count of distribution of child pornography, officials said. He is currently in custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole. The investigation was led by FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lambert Guinn of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice, aimed at combating the growing online sexual exploitation of children.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov
