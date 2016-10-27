Two 14-year-olds among four charged in southeast Charlotte robbery spree

Four youths, including two 14-year-olds, are being charged for their involvement in multiple armed robberies that occurred this month in southeast Charlotte.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is not releasing names of the two minors involved, but identified the adults as Marques Addison, 18, and Davonte Carter, 17.
The robberies occurred between Oct. 16-25, near 6008 Pineburr Road. Victims included three food delivery drivers and the fourth was a taxi driver. All four were attempting to do their jobs when robbed by armed culprits who then fled on foot.
Charges against the two minors include armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Carter was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and Addison was charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of Armed Robbery.
Addison and Carter were transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The two 14-year-olds were charged as juveniles and transported to the Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Center.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments