Charlotte police seek van driver who prompted fatal crash, then drove off

The victim in a fatal crash that occurred late Thursday on Hickory Grove Road in east Charlotte has been identified as 68-year-old Jean Southernland Lennon.
It occurred at about 8 p.m. in the 6300 block of Hickory Grove Road when Lennon’s eastbound Honda CRV was forced to swerve right to avoid colliding with a van that merged into traffic in front of her. Lennon’s vehicle struck the curb and ran into a tree on the right side of the road.
Witnesses told police the work style van, possibly brown in color, was stopped in the left lane in a line of backed up traffic when it pulled out in front of Lennon. The Honda CRV did not make contact with the brown van, which was last seen traveling on Hickory Grove Road toward Pence Road.
Early indications into the investigation show that alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in this crash for the victim. The victim was not wearing a seat belt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit Detective Sammis at 704-432-2169. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments