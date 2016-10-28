Former scout troop official accused of having sex with minor back in 2015

A former assistant scoutmaster in Lincoln County was arrested Thursday after being accused of sexual activity with a minor, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Thomas William Caddoo, 44, turned himself in to detectives and was charged with three felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, WBTV reports.
Officials confirmed Caddoo was the assistant scoutmaster for Troop 707 in Denver. Officials with the Boy Scouts of America said the charges did not involve any scouts, but that Caddoo has been prohibited from being involved in any future programs.
Investigators said the alleged incidents occurred in the Fall of 2015, but did not give further information. Caddoo was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center where he is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.
