‘Ring my bells,’ Salvation Army asks as annual Red Kettle campaign nears

Charlotte’s Salvation Army needs volunteers for its annual Red Kettle campaign, which depends on bell ringers to raise money for the agency’s nonprofit programs for the homeless and at-risk kids.
The Red Kettle campaign kicks off Nov. 18 and will run through Dec. 24, and will include kettles at more than 75 locations around town.
Volunteers can sign up for three-hour shifts Monday through Saturday throughout the campaign. To sign up, visit www.registertoring.com/WebPages/Default.aspx.
“Volunteers play a vital role with The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program,” said Major Larry Broome, area commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte.
“Kettles staffed with volunteers help us dedicate even more of our resources to directly serving families who need us most. Plus, it’s a great outreach and service opportunity for individuals, corporate groups or church groups.”
The Red Kettle Campaign has been a staple of the Christmas season for more than 125 years, including years when mysterious donors threw watches, rings and even gold coins into the kettles.
Last year, Charlotte’s Salvation Army raised more than $350,000 with the iconic kettles.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments