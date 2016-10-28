Tour bus, two tractor trailers collide on I-77 north of Charlotte

At least two people were injured Friday morning when two tractor trailers and a tour bus collided on Interstate 77 in the Davidson area, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The crash occurred about 9:45 a.m. between exits 28 (U.S. 21) and 30 (Griffith Street), in the southbound lanes.
None of the injuries were serious, officials said. Interstate traffic was not shut down, but some lanes were expected to be closed when the wrecked vehicles were to be moved from the scene.
WSOC reported 35 people were on the tour bus at the time of the crash and MEDIC had treated five patients on the scene.
