Parole officer investigated by SBI after suspect dies during encounter

A probation and parole officer is under investigation in Wadesboro after a suspect ended up dead, according to a statement from the State Bureau of Investigation.
SBI officials say the agency was contacted at 11 p.m. Thursday to conduct a “use of force” criminal investigation in the case. The parole officer has not been named.
The officer was attempting to arrest an alleged probation/parole violator in the Sikes Drive area of north Wadesboro when the fatal encounter occurred, officials said. The victim was not named.
Audria Bridges of the SBI told the Observer that there is no indication a gun was used in the encounter.
Among the witnesses to the arrest were several Wadesboro Police officers, officials said.
The SBI is in the early stages of the investigation and anticipates an updated release later Friday, pending notification of the victim’s family. Cause of death is pending an autopsy and no weapon was located on the scene.
The SBI is asking anyone with information or who may have been in the area of Sikes Drive around 11:00 pm to contact the SBI at 704-454-5264.
