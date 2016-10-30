Local

October 30, 2016 12:54 PM

Gastonia police arrest woman in fatal hit-and-run

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

Gastonia police said Sunday that they have arrested Katie Montgomery, 21, and charged her in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday.

Wanda Sue Hearn, 44, was killed Friday at about 9:44 p.m. when she was struck by a burgundy GMC Acadia. Hearn had been walking in the 2700 block of Court Drive. The vehicle drove away, police said.

Gastonia police said they located the SUV at a relative of Montgomery’s house in Gastonia. Montgomery then turned herself in to police. She fase one charge of felony hit-and-run, and Gastonia police said the investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney to see if more charges will be brought.

