Gastonia police arrest woman in fatal hit-and-run

Gastonia police said Sunday that they have arrested Katie Montgomery, 21, and charged her in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday.
Wanda Sue Hearn, 44, was killed Friday at about 9:44 p.m. when she was struck by a burgundy GMC Acadia. Hearn had been walking in the 2700 block of Court Drive. The vehicle drove away, police said.
Gastonia police said they located the SUV at a relative of Montgomery’s house in Gastonia. Montgomery then turned herself in to police. She fase one charge of felony hit-and-run, and Gastonia police said the investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney to see if more charges will be brought.
