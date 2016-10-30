Girl, 3, dies after playing at Monkey Joe’s in Matthews

A 3-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital from Monkey Joe’s in Matthews.
Matthews police said someone called 911 about a girl “in distress” at 4:53 p.m. on Saturday. The girl was taken to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and later died.
Officials have not identified the child or given any details about the cause of her death.
Monkey Joe’s is a play and party area for children. According to the business’ website, trained staff observe all play areas but parents are encouraged to monitor their children at all times. There are separate play areas for children 3 and younger.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Staff writer Jane Pope contributed.
