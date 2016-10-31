Man breaks into Monroe home and shoots one of people inside

Someone broke into a Monroe home early Monday and shot one of the two residents inside, reports the Observer’s news partner, WBTV.
It happened about 2 a.m. on South Johnson Street. Investigators with Monroe police say the shooter and victim knew each other, and the act was not random. The victim went to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and the injury was not life threatening.
A woman was also inside at the time, but was not injured.
No arrests have been made. Investigators have not released a possible motive.
