Local

October 31, 2016 7:23 AM

Longtime WFNZ personality retires today

By Doug Miller and Mark Washburn

dmiller@charlotteobserver.com

Jim Celania, who shares the morning airwaves on WFNZ-AM ("Fan" 610) with Chris McClain and crew, retires today after nearly 20 years at the station, the station announced Monday.

Celania worked many shows, including the Morning Sports Page with Gary Williams. He also served as sports anchor at local NBC affiliate WCNC.

“I had two highly prepared lead hosts in Gary and Mac and many others allowing me to just be me, but now it’s time to go.” the station quoted Celania as saying. “I will miss it more than it will miss me. If I made you think or laugh then I guess I did ok.”

Doug Miller: 704-358-5107, @DougObserver

