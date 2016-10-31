1,000 donated turkeys needed for charity Thanksgiving meals

The Charlotte Rescue Mission is seeking donated turkeys for its annual Thanksgiving meal, an event that is open to anyone in the community in need of a place to celebrate the holiday for free. Turkeys are also needed for food boxes it provides low income families, who prefer to cook a meal of their own at home.
“Our goal is to help as many as possible, receive a hot meal and the hope of a new tomorrow from the troubles they are facing today,” says Rev. Tony Marciano, executive director of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. “We need in excess of 1000 turkeys to supply complete meals for all the families we will serve.”
Donated turkeys (10 to 15 pounds) must be frozen, due to health and safety reasons. They can be dropped off in the Charlotte Rescue Mission lobby seven days a week from Tuesday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 20 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Charlotte Rescue Mission is located 907 West First Street, off Cedar Street, diagonally opposite the Panthers Practice Fields.
The Charlotte Rescue mission provides a free 120-day Christian residential program for men and women who are addicted to drugs and/or alcohol and are predominately homeless
