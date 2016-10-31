Lincoln County deputy fired for accidental wounding of daughter, 11

Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter announced Monday morning that the department has fired Deputy Misty Michelle Flowers, 38, following reports that she accidentally wounded her daughter Saturday while off duty.
The girl, age 11, had to be hospitalized after a bullet from Flowers’ service weapon went through a wall and struck her. The child was in stable condition at an area hospital on Monday.
Flowers worked as a deputy at the Lincoln County Courthouse. She told investigators she was showing the operation of the weapon to friends at her home on Loop Road in Lincolnton when the gun accidentally fired.
“I find gross negligence and the disregard for the safety of others was displayed in the incident Saturday night and therefore Officer Flowers was terminated today,” Carpenter said in a statement released Monday. “During this entire situation my focus has been on the well being and condition of the child involved...This is a very tragic situation for all involved, the officer, her family, her career and everyone that has been touched by this.”
Flowers previously worked for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and has been with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office since August 2015. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
