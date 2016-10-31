Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall 2016

All Hallows Eve Family Day event Saturday at Latta Plantation. Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and enjoyed trick or treating, playing games, seeing storytelling and historical demonstrations, and meeting farm animals.
Because of the mulch beneath their feet four and five year olds were able to swing on the swings, slide down the slide and generally romp to their hearts content on the new playground at The Learning Collaborative.
New winter coats were given to 730 students at Merry Oaks Elementary School through the Wrapped in Love project. A partnership between Thrivent Financial, Project 658 and Operation Warm, a national non-profit that provides new, American-made coats to children.