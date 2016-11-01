42 years after installation, Gaston Vietnam memorial being re-dedicated

A group of Gaston County men who were teens during the Vietnam war has joined forces to raise community awareness of the nine local servicemen who died during that conflict, reports the Gaston Gazette.
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the group of 1963 North Gaston High grad intends to rededicate the 42-year-old Vietnam veteran’s memorial that sits outside the courthouse in Dallas. The monument is largely ignored by the community, the group told the Gazette.
Among their goals for the ceremony is to bring together relatives of the nine soldiers and Marines whose names are etched onto the monument.
“Very few people around town even knew it existed,” Belmont resident Charles Mauney told the Gazette. “I didn't even know it was there until six to seven months ago. It was sitting there on the square with bushes right behind it, but it was very hard for anyone to really notice.”
Mauney, retired Lt. Col. Tom Davis, and several others raised $1,200 to have the monument professionally cleaned and enhanced, the Gazette reports. “It looks beautiful now,” Mauney told the Gazette.
Relatives of the Dallas servicemen who would like to take part in the Veterans Day ceremony can call Davis at 704-519-6549 or Mauney at 704-616-3659.
