Two men shot, critically hurt, outside east Charlotte grocery store

Two men were shot and seriously hurt outside an east Charlotte grocery store Monday night, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the victim were behind the Bi-Lo in the 6300 block of Albemarle Road when someone shot them, WBTV reports. Medic took the men to Carolinas Medical Center and were in critical, but stable condition.
Police say the men knew the shooter. Names of a suspect and motive were not released, WBTV reports.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments