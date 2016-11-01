Allowing prayer at Rowan commission meetings being reconsidered by court

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will reconsider a three-judge panel’s decision that allows Rowan County commissioners to continue the practice of opening meetings with prayers.
Critics say the prayers “coerced” public participation and “overwhelmingly advanced” beliefs specific to one religion.
The “en banc” review means the panel’s previous decision will be vacated, and all 15 judges for the Fourth Circuit will review the lower court decision that found the commissioners’ practice unconstitutional.
Officials with the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina celebrated the decision. That group is representing three Rowan County residents in a challenge to the commissioners’ prayer policy.
“This practice that is clearly out of step with the First Amendment’s protection of religious liberty,” said a statement from Chris Brook, legal director of the ACLU of North Carolina.
“When people attend meetings of their local government, they should not have to worry about being coerced to participate in a sectarian prayer that goes against their beliefs and being discriminated against by local officials when they don’t.”
In a dissent to the Fourth Circuit’s September ruling, Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson wrote that the facts in Rowan County are a “conceptual world apart” from an invocation practice previously upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in Town of Greece v. Galloway.
“The message actually delivered in this case was not one of welcome but of exclusion,” he wrote. “It is the combination of the role of the commissioners, their instructions to the audience, their invocation of a single faith, and the local governmental setting that threatens to blur the line between church and state to a degree unimaginable in Town of Greece.”
The ACLU of North Carolina and national ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief filed the original lawsuit challenging the commissioners’ practice in March 2013, on behalf of Rowan County residents Nan Lund, Robert Voelker, and Liesa Montag-Siegel.
In May 2015, a federal district court ruled the practice unconstitutional and ordered the commissioners to cease opening their meetings with coercive prayers that advanced one faith, says the ACLU.
U.S. Judge James Beaty ruled that Rowan County’s prayer practice “falls outside of the prayer practices approved in Town of Greece.” In September 2016, a divided three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit overturned the district court decision and held that the prayers were permissible under the U.S. Constitution. Today’s decision by the full Fourth Circuit to grant “en banc” review vacates that panel decision.
The case marks the first time a federal appeals court has reviewed a government prayer policy since the U.S. Supreme Court held that clergy-led invocations used to open town council meetings in Greece, New York, were constitutional, says the ACLU.
In Greece, officials invited religious leaders to give prayers for the benefit of board members at the start of meetings. People of different religious traditions, including members of the Jewish, Baha’i, and Wiccan faiths, delivered those invocations, and the board members themselves never directed residents to participate in the prayers. In Rowan County, the officials themselves deliver the prayers, meaning people of different beliefs have no opportunity to do so, and the commissioners instruct those present to stand and join in the prayer, leading many residents to feel coerced into participation.
