November 1, 2016 9:52 AM

Two drivers hurt in CMS school bus collision with SUV Tuesday

By Mark Price

Two people were injured in a crash involving a Charlotte Mecklenburg schools bus in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. when bus carrying 17 students to Marie G. Davis Middle School collided with an SUV on West Boulevard at Airport Drive, it was reported.

The bus driver and driver of the SUV both went to the hospital with minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained damage and are were towed, WBTV reports.

