Medical examiner says girl who died at Monkey Joe’s had rare heart condition

The 3-year-old girl who died Saturday after playing at Monkey Joe’s in Matthews had a rare genetic defect in which the heart did not form properly, officials said Tuesday.
The girl has been identified as Erin Shardè Washington, the daughter of Eric and Nykeshia Washington.
On Tuesday, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office described her condition as “congenital atresia of the left coronary artery ostium.”
Matthews police said someone called 911 about a girl “in distress” at 4:53 p.m. on Saturday. The girl was taken to a hospital and later died.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. It had raised more than $9,000 by Tuesday afternoon.
