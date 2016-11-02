One dead in Rock Hill after car runs off road, flips

One driver died Tuesday afternoon after his car overturned and struck a tree in Rock Hill, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mobley and Williamson roads in Rock Hill. Troopers said the vehicle, a 2008 Lincoln sedan, drifted off the road, struck a ditch, overturned then hit a tree.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
Investigators have not said what may have led to the wreck or if any other injuries were reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245
