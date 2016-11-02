Woman, 67, killed in home, then car stolen, Hickory police say

Hickory Police are searching for the culprits who killed a 67-year-old woman at her home, then stole her vehicle Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as Patricia Diane Swink.
Investigators say they found Swink’s body shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, after getting a call about a death at 2043 9th Avenue.
Her car had been stolen from the residence, but has since been recovered, police said.
Hickory Police are investigating the case as a homicide and it is believed that the suspect was known to the victim.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-324-2060.
