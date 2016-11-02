Local

November 2, 2016 10:28 AM

Woman, 67, killed in home, then car stolen, Hickory police say

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

Hickory Police are searching for the culprits who killed a 67-year-old woman at her home, then stole her vehicle Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Patricia Diane Swink.

Investigators say they found Swink’s body shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, after getting a call about a death at 2043 9th Avenue.

Her car had been stolen from the residence, but has since been recovered, police said.

Hickory Police are investigating the case as a homicide and it is believed that the suspect was known to the victim.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-324-2060.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

VP Biden campaigns for Clinton in Charlotte

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos