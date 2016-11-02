Caldwell County elementary student hospitalized with bacterial meningitis

A Caldwell County student who lives in the Hudson area has been hospitalized with bacterial meningitis, Caldwell County Schools officials have told the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The child, a student at Hudson Elementary School was home sick on Tuesday and then taken to a doctor where the diagnosis was made, WBTV reports. The child is now being hospitalized in Winston Salem.
School officials told WBTV they plan to send letters home with children today about the situation.
Classrooms were sanitized Tuesday night and the health department is involved, school officials told WBTV. There have been no other reports of sick children.
Hudson Elementary School's attendance record is being reviewed to see if the child attended school Monday.
Symptoms of meningitis, which can be deadly, include sudden onset of fever, headache, and stiff neck.
Mark Price
