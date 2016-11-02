Two men sought in rush hour robbery of U.S. 21 Burger King near Fort Mill

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery during rush hour Wednesday morning at the Burger King in Fort Mill, reports the Rock Hill Herald.
In the incident around 7:40 a.m. on U.S. 21. Two suspects wearing masks robbed the restaurant, said a statement from Trent Faris, of the York County Sheriff’s Office. One of the men had a handgun, the Herald reported.
The Burger King is located south of Interstate 77, Exit 90 at Carowinds Boulevard, south of the North Carolina state line.
No other details about the crime were available.
