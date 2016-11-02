Local

‘The Truth about HB2’ | Live forum updates

In Wednesday’s forum on House Bill 2, presented by The Charlotte Observer and sponsored by Red Ventures, a panel of experts will lay out the facts about North Carolina’s controversial “bathroom law.”

We’ll break down how the law came into being; what the law actually calls for; the political, social and economic fallout; what solutions are surfacing and how the election could affect the bill’s future.

Follow here for live updates from Katie Peralta starting at 7 p.m.

The Observer will stream the event live on its Facebook page.

