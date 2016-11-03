Truck, light rail train collide in south Charlotte, near Hebron Street

A truck and a northbound Lynx Blue Line train collided along South Boulevard in the Hebron Street area early Thursday morning.
No injuries have been reported as of 6:45 a.m. and it is unclear how the collision will effect the commute for light rail travelers Thursday into uptown.
Southbound rail traffic has not been impacted, and all lanes were open on South Boulevard and Hebron Street.
The accident was reported about 6:15 a.m. Thursday. The first railway car sustained damage on one side during the collision, which also ripped the bumper off the truck. Charlotte transit officials were on site at 6:45 a.m. checking to see if the railway car was safe enough to continue traveling.
Lynx Blue Line travel is being delayed until the rails are clear.
