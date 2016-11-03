Two relatives among three arrested in Hickory woman’s murder

Hickory Police have arrested three suspects and charged two with murder in connection with the Tuesday death of a 66-year-old woman whose car was stolen in the process.
Two of the suspects are relatives of the victim, identified as Patricia Diane Swink. Her body was found Swink’s body shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, in a home at 2043 9th Avenue. The suspects include:
Micky Lee Swink, 33 of Hickory, who is charged with larceny of vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle and murder.
Tina Louise Swink, 49, of Hildebrand, is charged with murder.
Richard Lee Deal, 39, Hildebrand is charged with accessory after the fact.
WSOC identified Tina Swing is Patricia's niece and Micky Swing as Tina's son, officials said.
Investigators suspected all along that the victim knew the killers. Police have not said what led them to the suspects, but the victim’s vehicle was recovered during the investigation. An autopsy is pending in the case.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
