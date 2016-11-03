Autopsy shows Jordyn Dumont, 3, severely beaten prior to death

A state Medical Examiner’s report shows 3-year-old murder victim Jordyn Dumont of Gaston County was hit so hard in the stomach that it caused cuts and bleeding to her organs, the Gaston Gazette reports.
Jordyn’s death in August prompted a community outcry, after authorities charged the boyfriend of Dumont’s mother with killing the child and burying the body in a shallow grave.
The Gazette reports she had at least 10 wounds to her abdomen and chest, 26 wounds to her legs and feet, another 20 to her arms and hands. She had bleeding between her skull and her scalp. Vomit was found in her nose and her mouth, according to an autopsy report released to the Gazette Wednesday by the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office.
Dumont, who weighed 32-pounds, was first reported missing Aug. 15 by William McCullen, who wept on the phone in what police believe was a feigned act of panic over her disappearance. McCullen told the 911 dispatcher that he’d fallen asleep and woke up two hours later to find a door open and Jordyn gone, according to police.
A search began, including community volunteers, and police eventually found the girl’s remains at 11 a.m. the next day, 500 to 750 yards from their home in Bessemer City, about 25 miles west of Charlotte.
McCullen, 25, was charged with first-degree murder about two hours later.
