Iredell home quarantined, suspects decontaminated after drug bust

A northern Iredell County home had to be quarantined and its residents decontaminated by the fire department after investigators arrested eight people connected to trafficking, possessing, delivering and/or manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office officials said community complaints of drug dealing prompted the investigation in the Bruce Farm-Estes Road area. After numerous hours of surveillance, investigators tied the activity to a home at 120 Estes Road.
Investigators say they identified Bryan Ashley Blansett, Dallas Wayne Lancaster and Gary Wayne Anderson as sources of the methamphetamine and purchases of the drug were made at the residence.
When a search warrant was executed, five individuals were on site and four other suspects were stopped in a vehicle in the area, officials said.
Investigators said eight suspects were arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center – after being decontaminated by members of the Central Volunteer Fire Department. The Iredell County Health Department was called to quarantine the residence, officials said.
Sheriff Campbell stated “This is a community impact case clear and simple. The community assisted the investigators by coming forward and providing information. “Neighbors can allow their children to play in the area once more (and) they can walk around their neighborhood without fear,” said Iredell County Sheriff Darren E. Campbell. “The people who were using this house to make meth are criminals...nd we will not tolerate them in our county.”
The eight charged include: Bryan Ashley Blansett, 46; Dallas Wayne Lancaster, 21; Gary Wayne Anderson, 42; Addialyn Shea Poston, 21; Hank Dakota Mitchem, 20; Adam MacKenzie Arabis, 27; Loren Dave Moore, 44; Tabitha Sue Sprankle, 24.
