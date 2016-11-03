Rowan County woman gets 9 years for embezzling from McDonald’s

A Rockwell woman was sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for embezzlement from the McDonald’s where she worked, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Erin Lynn Upright was convicted by a jury on two counts of felony embezzlement and sentenced to a minimum of 110 months and a maximum of 144 months in prison. The District Attorney's Office says Upright admitted her status as a habitual felon following the jury's verdict, WBTV reports.
An employee at the McDonald's on East Innes Street in Salisbury said Upright, who was the day shift manager at the time, was supposed to deposit $3,796, but the bank couldn’t locate the deposit.
Upright gave conflicting statements about the deposit when confronted by police. Officers determined that Upright made another deposit for $1,800 from November 2014.
An employee told police Upright said she had the money and needed to pay off tickets, so the employee allowed Upright to borrow the money. The employee said Upright never payed the money back.
Upright was previously convicted of felony identity theft, felony forgery and felony obtaining property by false pretenses, WBTV reports.
