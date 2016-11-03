‘Out of his head’ man discharged from hospital into waiting arms of deputies

A Rockwell man who was hospitalized a week ago for “acting out of his head” has been discharged Wednesday into the waiting arms of sheriff’s deputies, who quickly arrested him for felony assault charges on a government official, reports the Salisbury Post.
Robert Dean Ashby, 71, of the 6900 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, is accused of shooting at Rowan County deputies.
It happened Oct. 27, when deputies went to the residence to assist EMS after a 911 about a man “acting out of his head.” The caller told officials they were afraid of the Ashby, who was armed. When deputies arrived, the family and EMS were trying to coax the man out of the home.
Ashby reportedly fired a .45-caliber handgun at deputies, moments after they moved away from a door. He eventually came out of the home and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
He was in the Rowan County Detention Center Thursday morning under a $50,000 secured bond. He was also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing and officer.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments