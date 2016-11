"No Rhyme Or Reason" for spike in thefts from Carolinas gun stores

Thieves plowed a stolen SUV into the side of a Concord gun shop in October and stole 16 handguns. It's part of a worrisome spike in thefts from federally licensed firearms retailers in the Carolinas. So far this year, about 900 guns have been stolen from retailers in NC and SC, a record pace. By Adam Bell - abell@charlotteobserver.com