Congressman John Lewis leads Charlotte voters to the polls

Thieves plowed a stolen SUV into the side of a Concord gun shop in October and stole 16 handguns. It's part of a worrisome spike in thefts from federally licensed firearms retailers in the Carolinas. So far this year, about 900 guns have been stolen from retailers in NC and SC, a record pace. By Adam Bell - abell@charlotteobserver.com
Gun dealers in the Carolinas cited social media reports about thefts from licensed firearms dealers as helping fuel a rash of copy-cat cases in the region. One Charlotte dealer cited the video of a Houston break-in, where thieves used a pickup to rip the door off a store.