One dead in hit and run crash on Charlotte’s Eastway Drive

One person was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the 1300 block of Eastway Drive in Charlotte late Thursday.
Details about the victim have not yet been released by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Investigators say they were called to the site at 10:42 p.m., and found one person dead near the intersection of Eastway Drive and Michigan Avenue. Eastway Drive was closed for a time due to the investigation.
The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle.
