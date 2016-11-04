Sisters seeking to inspire kindness inundated with thousands of socks

Two Lincoln County sisters looking to inspire kindness in strangers got their wish multiplied by 4,710.
That’s how many individual socks were donated to Raegan Cupp, 12, and her sister Avery, 10, after they launched a social media campaign to help poorly clothed homeless people and low income students in the region.
The two sisters, who live in Iron Station, expected to get 100 pairs of socks, but ended up with 2,355 donated pairs, says their mother Kari Cupp. They likely would have gotten more, she says, but the campaign was intended to last only four weeks.
“When they passed 200, they aimed for 500. Then when that came and went, they hoped for 1,000, and it just kept going,” Kari Cupp says, noting a fourth grade class at Lincoln Charter School was among the donors.
The two girls intend to share the socks with homeless shelters and schools in Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln and Catawba counties, where low income students occasionally come to classes without socks. A few pairs will also be kept in their mother’s car, in case the two girls come across people in need on the streets.
“All I could think was just how many people we would be able to make smile,” said Raegan, who has a rare and potentially deadly form of arthritis. “We can't always change their situation but we can certainly help in that moment.”
Raegen attends East Lincoln Middle School and Avery goes to Iron Station Elementary. The two say they got the sock idea from a social media campaign known as “Socktober.”
“The best part,” says Avery, “will be when we get to give the socks away."
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
