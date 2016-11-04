Death of ex-prosecutor who died in fire ruled suicide

A former Union County prosecutor who died in a fire at her home in Weddington in August committed suicide, the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled.
Public documents related to the case were released Friday.
Anne Taylor Reeves, 38, was found dead in a pickup truck in the garage of her home in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive, according to an investigation report by the medical examiner’s office. Reeves lived in the home with her husband and their two school-age sons. Authorities believe she was home alone at the time of the fire.
