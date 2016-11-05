Local

Male found fatally shot in car that wrecked on Independence Boulevard

By Joe Marusak

A male was found shot to death in a car that wrecked on inbound Independence Boulevard early Saturday.

The car hit the median just before the Briar Creek Road exit at about 3:45 a.m. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said they will release the victim’s name and age once his family is notified.

The wreck closed the stretch for five hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at 704-432-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

