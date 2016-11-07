Child hospitalized after being hit by car in west Charlotte Monday

A child was hospitalized Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in west Charlotte, reports the Observer’s news partner, WBTV.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened around 6:51 a.m. in the 2600 block of Crispin Avenue, just off U.S. 74 in the Westerly Hills community.
Police said the child was “school age,” but gave no other details. Medic took the child to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated. The child is expected to be okay, WBTV reports.
The case of the accident was not released.
