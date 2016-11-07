Student had good excuse for not finishing test: He got arrested in class

High school students will do almost anything to dodge a test, but one teen at South Point High School in Gaston County is accused of taking things too far last week in class.
The 16-year-old boy got arrested at the school late Friday for shouting repeatedly during a test, reports the Gaston Gazette.
What he was shouting isn’t clear, but we’re guessing it wasn’t the correct answers.
A teacher reportedly tried quieting the enthusiastic student, but to no avail. The teen was charged with disorderly conduct at school, a misdemeanor, and released about three hours later, the Gazette reports.
At least he wasn’t cheating.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments