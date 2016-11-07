Woman with walker who stepped in front of car dies from injuries

A pedestrian struck by a car Friday night on The Plaza near Weldon Avenue has died from her injuries, said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Brenda Robinson, 53, died Sunday afternoon at Carolinas Medical Center, police said.
The incident occurred about 8:18 p.m. Friday. Investigators say Robinson was using a walker when she stepped into traffic on The Plaza and got stuck in the roadway. Driver Patricia Lea Harris, 67, was traveling on The Plaza when she struck Robinson, who was not in a crosswalk, police said.
Harris told investigators that she never saw Robinson in the road, because it was dark at the time and Robinson was wearing dark clothing. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the incident, officials said.
Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Reibold at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
