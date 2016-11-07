West Rowan High senior, age 17, runs off road, dies in car crash

A senior at West Rowan High school was killed in a car crash Sunday night in Rowan County, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
North Carolina Highway Patrol officials identified the victim as 17-year-old Ella Ferguson. The crash happened in the 3000 block of Mooresville Road about 8 p.m.
Witnesses told investigators the car ran off the road and hit a tree, WBTV reports. The teen was airlifted to a trauma center where she later died, WBTV reports.
