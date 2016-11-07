In NC stop, Lara Trump, Omarosa, Pierson urge support for Trump

Donald Trump’s campaign was back in North Carolina on Monday morning in a last-minute bid to drum up support among female voters for the Republican presidential nominee.
Notably absent from the Women for Trump Tour was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who was added to the stop in Mooresville last minute and who was removed from the list last minute, too. A Trump campaign spokeswoman said Palin had a conflict in Michigan.
Speaking to a crowd of mostly female supporters at Richard Petty Motorsports, Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson slammed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, saying she cannot be allowed “to institutionalize global corruption.”
Lara Trump, the candidate’s daughter-in-law, said Clinton is “under criminal investigation.” On Sunday, FBI Director James Comey told Congress that he saw no evidence that recently discovered emails should change his conclusion that Clinton should face no charges over her handling of classified information.
Trump defended her father-in-law’s character when asked about female voters on the fence.
“Donald Trump may have said things 10, 20 years ago that people find offensive, and that’s OK. That’s their view on things. This is a good man who is running for this office because he knows he can make a difference,” Trump said.
Trump has faced accusations that he groped or forcibly kissed more than 10 women. The accusations followed that release of “Access Hollywood” audio from 2005 in which he spoke crudely about women.
Lara Trump, a Wilmington native, also addressed North Carolina’s House Bill 2, the law limiting legal protections for LGBT people that’s become one of the most divisive political issues in the state.
“My father in law has been very clear that’s something that should be left to the states. The reality is, I don’t think he’s very focused on that. We have (other) major problems in this country,” Trump said.
Trump and Pierson were also joined by Omarosa Manigault from Trump’s former NBC reality show, “The Apprentice,” as well as Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, YouTube personalities best known by their stage names, Diamond and Silk.
“It’s not about ovaries in the Oval Office. It’s about who has the balls to build a wall!” Richardson said.
In response to Trump’s most recent campaigning in North Carolina, Robyn Patterson, spokesperson for the Clinton campaign, said: “Donald Trump has spent his life, and this campaign demeaning women. It is hard for North Carolina voters to keep up with all of the insults and disparaging comments Donald Trump has made about women.”
On Friday, the Trump campaign had said Palin, the 2008 vice presidential nominee, would be in Charlotte over the weekend, though it had not disclosed a location. They did not end up announcing other event for her.
Pierson said in the final campaign hours before the polls close Tuesday they will be out doing similar stops to rally support for the Republican candidate, though the schedule is up in the air.
“I don’t think anyone even knows our schedule. We just go wherever they tell us we’re going next,” Pierson said. “We’re definitely going to go to the rally to support the boss, shore up a lot more voters here in North Carolina to let them know we’re going to fight until the bitter end.”
