Observer to provide free unlimited digital access throughout election week

Now, it’s your turn. After one of the hardest-fought campaign seasons in memory, voters alone will decide the directions we take. Then it will be up to all of us to move past our divisions and make the most of those decisions.
It is in this spirit that we will provide free, unlimited digital access to The Charlotte Observer throughout the week. This includes CharlotteObserver.com and our E-edition, an electronic replica of the printed Charlotte Observer (choose either desktop or mobile).
Those who have not voted will find a comprehensive guide to the candidates, plus tips on how to make the trip to your polling place as seamless as possible. Those who early-voted can keep up with what is happening at the polls.
And everyone will have reason to read in-depth about the outcome and what it most likely means for our state and our country.
Regardless of how the election turns out, it’ll be important to stay informed. We’re pleased to offer you this access as a help to that. Rick Thames, editor
Reach Rick Thames at rthames@charlotteobserver.com; twitter.com/rthames and www.facebook.com/rthames.obs. Phone: 704-358- 5001.
