Trash pile reveals $250,000 in crack cocaine, guarded by deer camera

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office followed an anonymous tip to 5.5 pounds of crack cocaine hidden under a pile of trash, reports the Hickory Record. It has a street value of about $250,000, officials said.
Investigators told the Record the discovery was made Friday, and some of the crack cocaine was bagged in individual bags for sale on the street.
Deputies also seized a deer camera used by hunters, a digital scale and $2,600 near the site. It’s suspected the camera might have been used to watch the drugs, because it was not positioned to spot deer.
