Local

November 8, 2016 6:36 AM

Trash pile reveals $250,000 in crack cocaine, guarded by deer camera

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office followed an anonymous tip to 5.5 pounds of crack cocaine hidden under a pile of trash, reports the Hickory Record. It has a street value of about $250,000, officials said.

Investigators told the Record the discovery was made Friday, and some of the crack cocaine was bagged in individual bags for sale on the street.

Deputies also seized a deer camera used by hunters, a digital scale and $2,600 near the site. It’s suspected the camera might have been used to watch the drugs, because it was not positioned to spot deer.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Tim Kaine campaigns in Charlotte

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos