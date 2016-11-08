Beer after church? Sunday alcohol sales passes or fails in Chester County

Move over, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Make room for Budweiser and Miller High Life.
Maybe.
Also on the ballot Tuesday in Chester and Lancaster counties is a topic as controversial as the two candidates for president: Sunday booze.
Both Chester County and Lancaster County have Sunday alcohol sales referendums on ballots Tuesday. If passed, both counties would allow Sunday sales for beer, wine and liquor.
The initiative has been praised by business groups as a way to stay competitive, but religious groups and other social conservatives oppose Sunday alcohol sales.
The City of Chester already has Sunday sales, and nearby York County has Sunday sales.
Comments