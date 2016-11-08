Second Iredell County woman comes forward as child assault victim

Another woman has come forward in the case of a man accused of befriending parents and then allegedly abusing their children in Iredell County.
In the latest case, the victim says she was 9 when the crimes happened in 2003, officials said.
As a result, Iredell County officials have charged Dalton Smallwood, 43, of Chickagmauga, Georgia. with three more counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
The latest offense allegedly took place in southern Iredell County from September 2003 through December 2003, officials said.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said the latest victim came forward after the department announced last week that it had charged Smallwood with sex crimes against a 14 year old girl. Campbell said the new case involvesd a woman who said Smallwood was a family friend and that the assaults occurred while she was visiting his home as a child in Iredell County.
Smallwood was served with the additional charges and given a $250,000 secured bond. He remains in the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under previous charges that were filed by Iredell and Rowan Counties.
The suspect already faces six counts of statutory Rape/Sex Offense and one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor in connection with the previously reported assaults on a woman who was 14 at the time of the crimes. Investigators say those assaults occurred between April and August of 2012.
The victim in that case said Smallwood befriended her family while they attended the same church in Iredell County, officials said.
