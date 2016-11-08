Hornets Midget Football Team coach found to be registered sex offender

An Iredell County man who signed up to coach Midget Football in Mooresville has been arrested after it was discovered he’s a registered sex offender barred from involvement in children’s activities.
Kevin Lamar Concepcion, 33, of 141 Sapphire Drive, Mooresville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with violation of a state statute that prohibits registered sex offenders from volunteering to work with children.
Deputy Craig Bess with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the department received a tip that Concepcion was violating the law. An investigation determined that he was in fact coach of the Mooresville Hornets Midget Football Team, Bess said.
Concepcion and the Football Commission had previously been made aware that he was not eligible by law to be a coach for a team of children under the age of 18, Iredell Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Concepcion is registered for a 2003 conviction of misdemeanor sexual misconduct in Erie County, New York. He registered in Iredell County in May 2015, after moving there.
He also has a conviction in New York for a 2005 possession of a loaded weapon and a 2013 conviction in Ohio for trafficking in drugs, Iredell officials said.
Concepcion surrendered himself to Iredell County deputies and was given a $5,000 unsecured bond by Magistrate Reba Imes, officials said.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments