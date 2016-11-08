Local

November 8, 2016 3:03 PM

What’s open, closed on Veterans Day

Here’s what’s open, closed in the area on Veterans Day:

▪ Post office: Closed.

▪ State offices: Closed.

▪ Federal offices: Closed.

▪ Banks: Closed.

▪ ABC stores: Open.

▪ Schools: Closed.

▪ Mecklenburg County offices: Closed.

▪ Mecklenburg trash pickup: All Solid Waste facilities will be open regular hours. Solid Waste administrative offices will be closed. City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will provide collection services according to the normal schedule.

▪ Libraries: Closed.

▪ CATS: Buses, trains and the streetcar will run on their regular schedules. The CATS Pass Sales, Information Office and Call Center will be closed.

Joe Marusak

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos