What’s open, closed on Veterans Day

Here’s what’s open, closed in the area on Veterans Day:
▪ Post office: Closed.
▪ State offices: Closed.
▪ Federal offices: Closed.
▪ Banks: Closed.
▪ ABC stores: Open.
▪ Schools: Closed.
▪ Mecklenburg County offices: Closed.
▪ Mecklenburg trash pickup: All Solid Waste facilities will be open regular hours. Solid Waste administrative offices will be closed. City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will provide collection services according to the normal schedule.
▪ Libraries: Closed.
▪ CATS: Buses, trains and the streetcar will run on their regular schedules. The CATS Pass Sales, Information Office and Call Center will be closed.
Joe Marusak
