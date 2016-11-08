U.S. Rep. Alma Adams gives victory speech

One Charlotte, a new group with a message of unity which was formed after the riots, launched Sunday with a march from Trade and Tryon to Romare Bearden Park, followed by speeches, a choir and other musical presentations, and food.
The Salvation Army is adding more social programs to help parents besides the annual push to help get children Christmas gifts. They sponsored a job fair for people coming to register for Christmas gifts for their children
Thieves plowed a stolen SUV into the side of a Concord gun shop in October and stole 16 handguns. It's part of a worrisome spike in thefts from federally licensed firearms retailers in the Carolinas. So far this year, about 900 guns have been stolen from retailers in NC and SC, a record pace. By Adam Bell - abell@charlotteobserver.com
