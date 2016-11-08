Richard Burr wins

NC Senator Richard Burr defeats Deborah Ross on Tuesday, November 8, 2016.
One Charlotte

One Charlotte, a new group with a message of unity which was formed after the riots, launched Sunday with a march from Trade and Tryon to Romare Bearden Park, followed by speeches, a choir and other musical presentations, and food.

LeUyen Pham reads to kids

As part of EpicFest about 40 second graders at Westerly Hills Elementary got to experience the storytelling and artist skills of LeUyen Pham who has written more than 80 books for children.

Gifts for kids and help for adults

The Salvation Army is adding more social programs to help parents besides the annual push to help get children Christmas gifts. They sponsored a job fair for people coming to register for Christmas gifts for their children

'No rhyme or reason' for spike in thefts from Carolinas gun stores

Thieves plowed a stolen SUV into the side of a Concord gun shop in October and stole 16 handguns. It's part of a worrisome spike in thefts from federally licensed firearms retailers in the Carolinas. So far this year, about 900 guns have been stolen from retailers in NC and SC, a record pace. By Adam Bell - abell@charlotteobserver.com

What happens to guns stolen in the Carolinas?

There have been about 900 guns stolen in NC and SC so far this year, a record pace. An ATF official said that guns stolen in the Carolinas often make their way to criminals in the North, where restrictive laws make it harder to get guns. By Adam Bell - abell@charlotteobserver.com

